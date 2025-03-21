DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DTM traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 460,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in DT Midstream by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.