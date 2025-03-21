Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $349.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.62. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

