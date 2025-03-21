Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.