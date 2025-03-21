Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 4,097 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $117,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Deere & Company by 774.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $477.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.61. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.