Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 987 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,067.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,990.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,970.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

