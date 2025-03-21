DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.80. 322,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,600,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,851 shares of company stock worth $8,579,369. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

