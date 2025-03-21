DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Robert Chatwani Sells 15,706 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.