DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Robert Chatwani Sells 15,706 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DocuSign by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after buying an additional 1,442,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,205,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

