Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $12.77. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 24,668 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Diversified Energy by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 322,986 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Diversified Energy by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Diversified Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

