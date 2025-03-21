Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 80,237,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 103,751,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

