Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,444,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Shares of DXYZ stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Destiny Tech100 has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

