Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 285,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 137,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

