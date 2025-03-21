Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,340 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $557,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,844,282.40. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Buckle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKE opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.