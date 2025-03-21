Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.33 on Friday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.
About Deliveroo
