Dean Hager Sells 36,864 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $492,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,101.75. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 213.4% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

