DCF Advisers LLC Raises Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,425,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 760,722 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

