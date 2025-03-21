DCF Advisers LLC Has $542,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 860.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 931.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,482,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $77.55 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

