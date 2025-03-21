DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Lowered by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi raised its stake in DaVita by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 659.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in DaVita by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 108,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $149.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

