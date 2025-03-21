David Monk Buys 25,000 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider David Monk acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,050.00 ($17,641.51).
DUG Technology Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.07.
About DUG Technology
