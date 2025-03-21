Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,815 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,561,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,844,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,956,759.33. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,412 shares of company stock valued at $79,144,334. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.30, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.