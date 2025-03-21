Daniel C. Mcconeghy Acquires 380 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bank First Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BFC stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank First

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.