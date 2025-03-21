Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $40.30. 43,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 60,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $196.15.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 1,512.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

