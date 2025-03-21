Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,360,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

