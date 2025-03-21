Critical Review: Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) & Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onestream 0 2 17 1 2.95 Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00

Onestream currently has a consensus price target of $34.68, suggesting a potential upside of 56.45%. Given Onestream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Onestream is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onestream N/A N/A N/A Gaxos.ai N/A -66.69% -61.88%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onestream $489.41 million 10.81 -$216.20 million N/A N/A Gaxos.ai $2,979.00 2,812.37 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Gaxos.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onestream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onestream beats Gaxos.ai on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

