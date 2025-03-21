Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $117,000 Position in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of OneAscent International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA OAIM opened at $34.36 on Friday. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $169.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.89.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Profile
The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.
