Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 85 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average of $175.90. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

