Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $74,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

