Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $94,000 Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIXO opened at $31.73 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.54.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

