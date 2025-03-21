Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.39.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $307.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.30 and a 200 day moving average of $297.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.