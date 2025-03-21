Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 155 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,211 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,004,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

