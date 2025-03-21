Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 130,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPBO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

