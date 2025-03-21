CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:CVU opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

