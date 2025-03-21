Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

COYA opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Coya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

