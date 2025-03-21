Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Trading 23.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Coronado Global Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Coronado Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.