Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

NYSE:GLW opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corning stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

