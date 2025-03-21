Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

