Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 265 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.