Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,688 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,093,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

