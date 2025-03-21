Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 967.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 128,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 650,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $1,091,310.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,331.48. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.22 per share, with a total value of $181,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,632.18. The trade was a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

