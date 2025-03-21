Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

