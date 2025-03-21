Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

