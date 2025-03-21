Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

