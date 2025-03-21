Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 44,347 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,771,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS INDA opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.