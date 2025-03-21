Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.38 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 99,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,098,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

