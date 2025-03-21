Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports.

CNTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 15,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

