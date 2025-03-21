Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

