ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,489,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 46,621 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

