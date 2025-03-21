CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of CONMED worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in CONMED by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,248,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

CONMED Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.