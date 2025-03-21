Condor Capital Management Has $532,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

