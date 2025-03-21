Condor Capital Management Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,059,000 after acquiring an additional 313,382 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,069 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

