Condor Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

